Hundreds of students and family members packed into the College and Career Academy center at Fishers High School for African American Heritage Celebration Night on Feb. 20.
Students had an hour to peruse historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) such as Kentucky State University, as well as sororities and fraternities.
“Not many people are educated on the HBCUs,” said Fishers freshman Trinity Kendrick, “so it’s a great space for everyone to come and learn and potentially find their college.”
Joel Coston, a junior at Fishers, was one of the busiest students in the center, pacing the hall in his traditional African garb.
“It gives students an opportunity to see colleges that they could go to,” he said, “especially that would show them the culture about how we live.”
The event, organized by the school’s Future Black Leaders club, also featured student art presentations and performances from dancers, vocalists and the jazz band.
Fishers High School has an African American student enrollment of about 8%, according to data from the Indiana Department of Education, and hosts the Black History Month celebration each year.
“It gives us a chance to show how we really feel about our cultures to tie us back to the past,” Coston said. “We have a lot of posters around here that just really show you how we feel.”
