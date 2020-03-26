While social distancing and stay-at-home orders may sound like a dream come true for introverts, it’s easy for others to feel as if they’re going stir-crazy while trapped in the house. Luckily, Pottery by You is offering to-go kits to help distract you from isolation.
Rob Laux, owner of Pottery by You, said the idea for the to-go kits came a couple of weeks ago.
“We started this last week because we knew people would be wanting to stay home more, but still have something fun to do,” he said in an interview March 18.
Customers can select and order a kit online and either pick it up at the store or have it delivered to their home. Each kit includes all of the items necessary to complete the project, including paint, paint brushes and stencils, as well as directions.
Pottery kits range in price from $9-$50. When placing an order on the company’s website, customers can choose from 27 glaze color options, as well as two to three paint options for the project.
Patrons can choose from a ceramic mug, figurines, a ceramic Easter kit and a wood sign kit. Some options, including ceramic mugs, are glazed, which means you have to return it to the store to be fired in a kiln. Customers can either return their glaze projects to the store or have a Pottery by You staff member pick it up.
While Laux is worried about what COVID-19 means for businesses like his, he’s happy to help people get through this scary time with art.
“Art is extremely therapeutic,” he said. “When you start getting into it, you lose track of time. You think you’ll do something for 20 minutes, and then realize you’ve been painting for an hour. It’s easy to lose track of time with art, and for just a few minutes, you forget all of the bad and scary things happening around you.”
Contact staff writer Breanna Cooper at 317-762-7848. Follow her on Twitter @BreannaNCooper.
Get creative!
For more information on a to-go kit from Pottery by You, visit potterybyyou.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.