Christmas in July is one of those annual happenings that people just seem to go with, and few know — or care — why. Perhaps there’s something about getting in the festive mood in the middle of the summer that rejuvenates overheated spirits.
The concept of a Christmas in July was introduced in a French opera in the late 1800s. In the story, children rehearse Christmas songs in July, and one of the characters responds, “When you sing Christmas in July, you rush the season.” Christmas in July got national attention with the 1940 comedy “Christmas in July,” a movie about a man who gets tricked into thinking he’s won thousands of dollars so he buys presents for his friends and family and proposes to his girlfriend.
Here are some Christmas in July events to help put you in the festive spirit.
Women and Minority Small Business Market Christmas in July
Small business owners will jump at any opportunity to introduce their brands to people, and women and minority small businesses are getting an extra boost this month. The Women and Minority Small Business Market Christmas in July event, going into its third year, will feature more than 40 vendors.
“In my opinion, these types of markets are like food to some vendors,” said Jerilyn Lewis, one of the organizers. “They help maintain and grow a small business. When someone supports these businesses, they’re helping grow the local economy.”
Lewis said many vendors don’t have brick-and-mortar locations, so these markets are a good opportunity for owners to get in front of a new audience and for customers to buy products without having to pay for shipping. Lewis said venders will sell items including clothing, art, food, makeup, skin care products and jewelry.
• When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13
• Where: Murat Shriners, 510 N. New Jersey St.
• Cost: Free
• More info: Find Women and Minority Small Business Market on Facebook
Christmas in July Pitch-in
Cottage Home Neighborhood will have a pitch-in with live music, games for kids and an ugly sweater contest for both kids and adults. There will be a movie when it gets dark enough.
• When: 7 p.m. July 13
• Where: Cottage Home Neighborhood, 714 N. Highland Ave.
• Cost: Free, but it’s a pitch-in
• More info: Visit allevents.in
Christmas in July Half Marathon and 5K Indy
The summer heat in July can be brutal, so please think twice before running 13 miles in a Santa Claus suit. The route for the half marathon goes along the near west side and dips south. The route for the 5-kilometer race stays on the near west side. Both will take you along the canal. If you can’t make it that day, no worries, there is a virtual option for both races so you can participate from wherever you are. You’ll still get a shirt, bib and medal.
• When: Half marathon, virtual half marathon and virtual 5K start at 7 a.m.; 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. July 13
• Where: White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.
• Cost: $49-$89 (prices increase on July 13)
• More info: Visit bikesignup.com
Christmas in July Beer Fest
Looking for a 21-plus event to liven up the Christmas celebrations this summer? Flat12 is hosting its fifth annual Christmas in July Beer Fest and will release Pinko, its Russian imperial stout, in a variety of specialty and barrel-aged versions. Getting into the event is free, but beer by the pint will cost, and a sample package that includes a commemorative glass will be available for $20. Attendees are encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater.
• When: Noon-6 p.m. July 20
• Where: Flat12 Bierwerks Indianapolis, 414 Dorman St.
• Cost: Free
• More info: Find Fifth Annual Christmas in July Beer Fest on Facebook
