The African American Arts Institute at Indiana University will present its 26th annual concert, Potpourri of the Arts, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the IU Auditorium, 1211 E. 7th St. in Bloomington.
Potpourri of the Arts is a celebration of African American song, dance and soul that brings together all three ensembles that are part of the African American Arts Institute.
“It’s gonna be an incredible show,” said James Strong, director of IU Soul Revue. “Each ensemble will be showcasing the best talent. It’s gonna be spectacular.”
IU Soul Revue performs Black popular music genres such as blues, soul and funk. The African American Dance Company performs a broad range of movements, including contemporary, hip-hop and jazz. The African American Choir Ensemble performs African American spirituals, gospel and formally composed work.
This is the one time a year the three ensembles perform together, Strong said. There isn’t enough time for each to go through a full show, but it’ll be enough to give audiences a chance to see the talent in these groups.
William “Bootsy” Collins, the legendary bassist and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will serve as emcee and join students on stage as they perform Collins’ remix of the school fight song, featuring members of the marching band.
LaRose Nicolas, a junior at IU who is in her fifth semester as part of IU Soul Revue, said people are usually up on their feet at Potpourri of the Arts.
“I know it’s always hard sometimes to experience something new,” she said, “because you don’t want to spend money on a ticket to go to a show that you don’t know if you’ll even enjoy.”
This is well worth it, Nicolas said.
Tickets are $39 for the general public and $15 for students and children at iuauditorium.com. Groups of 10 or more can get a discount.
Vocalists have at least six hours a week of scheduled rehearsal time, Nicolas said, because the ensembles are classes, but they put in even more practice time as the concert nears.
The three ensembles will finish the evening with a performance that highlights each of their specialties.
Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.