A new podcast club explores how “whiteness” and the concept of race have shaped American history.
The club, hosted by Leadership Indianapolis, began in early September but runs through October. There are eight virtual gatherings in total.
Each week, participants will listen to segments of the podcast “Seeing White,” produced by Scene on Radio, and discuss issues covered in the podcast. The club meets 5:30-7 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 22. Register online.
Registration is $25, which allows Leadership Indianapolis to compensate staff for their time and expertise. If cost is an issue, contact Kelly Doucet at kdoucet@leadershipindianapolis.com.
The organization chose “Seeing White” because, as civil rights leader Rev. William J. Barber II said, racism is America’s original sin. The COVID-19 pandemic, along with nationwide protests and unrest, have prompted many to start digging deeper into issues concerning race.
“This series provides an opportunity to learn about how and why specific events unfolded in history, better understand the experiences of others, and come together to discuss these complicated issues with people outside of our most direct social spheres,” Leadership Indianapolis wrote on its website.
“Seeing White” is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms.
Join the podcast club
What: Indianapolis Leadership will have weekly discussions surrounding the podcast “Seeing White” from Scene on Radio
When: 5:30-7 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 22.
Where: Virtual. Register online.
Cost: $25, contact Kelly Doucet at kdoucet@leadershipindianapolis.com if cost is an issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.