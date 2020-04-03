The Kennedy King Memorial Initiative will continue its tradition of commemorating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s famous speech from April 4, 1968, when he consoled a large group in Indianapolis the day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
This year, though, KKMI will observe history virtually.
The organization, in partnership with WISH-TV, launched a website to pay tribute to Kennedy and King. Visitors can stream video of Kennedy’s speech and hear from civic leaders about how the legacy of that moment continues today.
WFYI-TV will air a documentary, “A Ripple of Hope,” at 7 p.m. April 4, and KKMI has a discussion guide that can be used to call elders in the community and learn what that day meant to them. (Plus, since elders may be alone right now, it’s an opportunity to check on their well-being.)
The discussion guide is available on KKMI’s website.
