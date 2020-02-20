Gospel music is a tenant of Bishop Leonard Scott’s life, both as a man of faith and as the founder of one of the oldest gospel labels in the country. Now, Scott wants to bring traditional gospel songs to a younger generation through the Gospel Challenge.
The Challenge is sponsored by Rock Community Church, where Scott pastors. School and church choirs can apply for the competition and share videos of their group performing traditional hymns and gospel songs. Judged on the talent and passion of the performance, the winning group will receive $1,000 to expand the program, as well as a professional recording session at Tyscot Music and Entertainment, Scott’s label.
While trying to figure out ways to keep hymns and traditional gospel music known, Scott said it became clear that getting students learning and performing these songs was the best way to reintroduce the classics to a younger generation.
“The idea stemmed from a Maya Angelou quote about ‘if you don’t know where you came from, you can’t know where you’re going,’” Scott, 70, said. “Music is a powerful tool, and gospel music has a positive impact. What you fill your temple with, you fill your mind with, and that’s what you become.”
Groups will have multiple chances to apply for the scholarship. According to Valerie Jones, publicist for Bishop Leonard Scott Ministries, there will be five “Challenge periods” that will last for five weeks at a time throughout the school year. The first winner of the challenge will record at Caring Place Church on May 19.
“I just hope that the challenge will get more people interested in some of the songs of our heritage,” Scott said. “And I hope they’ll start including the songs in their lives, because gospel is so powerful. It gets you through what you’re going through.”
Contact staff writer Breanna Cooper at 317-762-7848. Follow her on Twitter @BreannaNCooper.
