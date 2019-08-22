In two weeks, the Indianapolis Chapter of 100 Black Women will host its 25th Gourmet Gents event. The fundraiser offers music, games and, most importantly, food prepared by local gentlemen.
Gourmet Gents will begin with a DJ, dancing and games where attendees can win prizes such as Colts tickets. Shelia Bonds, second vice president of the Indianapolis Chapter of 100 Black Women, looks forward to the height game where players receive a bunch of raffle tickets equivalent in length to the height of the tallest person they can find.
“You can measure everyone, so people run around looking for the tallest person,” Bonds said.
As the name implies, the food is the main attraction of Gourmet Gents. Between 40 and 50 men will cook their specialty dish, ranging from shrimp to cobbler, and attendees can choose whatever they want from a buffet. The gents are just as varied as the food. Some men are family of chapter members, some are representatives from 100 Black Men of Indianapolis, and some are simply men who enjoy cooking.
“They are gentlemen from all walks of life: school teachers, businessmen, chefs and restaurant owners,” Bond said.
All proceeds from Gourmet Gents will go to the chapter. The event is the organization’s only fundraiser, allowing the Indianapolis Chapter of 100 Black Women to offer free programs such as the Sister-Nomic$, which focuses on financial literacy, and the Breakthrough Women Awards, an award ceremony honoring the achievements of local women.
“It’s a true party with a purpose,” Bonds said.
Gourmet Gents
Looking to sample good food for a good cause? Mark Gourmet Gents on your calendar.
When: 6-11 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: 502 East Event Center, 502 E. Carmel Drive, Carmel
RSVP: Contact Shelia Bonds at 317-224-8075 or Ncbw@indy.org.
Price: $150
