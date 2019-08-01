The Black Owned Business Block Party, hosted by local civil rights group Don’t Sleep, will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 4 at Flanner House, 2424 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. The free event is a chance for Black business leaders to share advice and resources with those who attend. The organization is accepting cases of bottled water as donations that will go to the Indy Loves Flint Initiative. More than 80 Black-owned businesses are expected to participate.
More information can be found on the Black Owned Business Block Party Facebook page, and anyone interested in volunteering can visit Don’t Sleep’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.