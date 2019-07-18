The National Urban League Annual Conference is right around the corner. The conference isn’t just for adults. It features a college fair and Youth Leadership Summit for middle and high school students.
The college fair will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27 at the Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capital Ave. Representatives from a variety of colleges including Alabama State University, Ball State University and Central State University and other colleges and universities from across the country will be in attendance.
“Many people are uneducated about college. Not because they want to be, but because they don’t have the proper resources to learn more,” said Youth Leadership Summit Director Robyn Ince.
In addition to speaking with representatives from different colleges, youth will learn more about the college application process, financial aid and what to do once you get to college. The annual college fair is free and open to the public.
“This allows anyone and everyone to not only get exposure to colleges, but to become more aware of possibilities,” Ince said.
A Youth Leadership Summit, which will include activities such as Career Exploration Day, Project Ready Case Competition as well as a career fair and workshops, will be July 24-28.
“The summit is a really, really unique opportunity,” Ince said, “and we are really proud of the fact that we’ve been able to offer this opportunity to our young people for the past three decades.”
The college fair and Youth Leadership Summit give middle and high school students an opportunity to learn about and prepare for the responsibility of college work and teach them how to handle the challenges of life.
“Here at the Urban League we don’t like to call troubled youth ‘at risk,’” Ince said. “We call them the youth at promise. It takes away from the stigma, and opens up more doors of opportunities for them. That is really who the National Urban League is trying to benefit.”
National Urban League College Fair
If you’re interested in college or know someone who is, plan to attend the National Urban League Conference College Fair.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 27
Where: Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capital Ave.
Cost: Free
Information: indplsul.org
