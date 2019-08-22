By STAFF REPORT
A down-home blues concert coming to Indianapolis will help a local community organization continue its work and set an example for how fundraising doesn’t always have to be about individuals. The Blues Invades Indy Concert is 6-10 p.m. Aug. 25 at The Pavilion at Pan Am, 201 S. Capital Ave.
Sir Charles Jones, Wendell B. and Bigg Robb will take the stage to charm the audience with greats such as “Just Can’t Let Go,” “Mississippi Girl” and “The Big Woman Song.”
Redemption Outreach Service Inc. (ROSI) organized the concert. ROSI will use the proceeds to benefit its Indiana Safe House program, which provides youth who age out of the foster care system with resources such as apprenticeship training and job placement to help them sustain themselves as adults. The organization has a transitional housing facility that’s been under renovation for three years and hopes to have it operating by October.
“I’m trying to come up with the most savvy way to raise money,” said Demetrice Bruno, founder and CEO of ROSI. “That’s the true beauty of it.”
The transitional housing facility will be a place to live for those who age out of the foster care system and don’t have anywhere permanent to go. In that situation, many end up homeless, sleeping on the streets or couch surfing. The facility would be a much needed source of stability and allow people to get job training and connect with employers. Plus, ROSI can help find permanent housing by the time they turn 24.
“I am definitely expecting a huge turnout and to fill a void here in the city,” Bruno said. “I think it’s been a while, four or five years, since we had a blues concert of this level.”
ROSI is getting support from Community Action of Greater Indianapolis (CAGI), an organization that works to reduce and ultimately eliminate poverty. CAGI works with other nonprofits to help those organizations fulfill their mission.
“A lot of smaller nonprofits don’t realize that Community Action can be a source to them,” said Terrence White, executive director of CAGI. “If they have an initiative that is like-minded like ours, we can take that under consideration and help support that or help guide them.”
White said his organization used to mostly work directly with clients, but he wants to diversify the way CAGI can help other organizations be more effective, which hopefully starts a ripple effect that can benefit more people down the line. He said this is the first major partnership CAGI has had.
“We’re only one agency, and we can’t do everything,” he said, but the goal is to partner with more organizations like ROSI that have “feet on the ground” and can help better the community.
Tickets for the concert start at $40 and can be purchased at indypavilion.com.
BLUES INVADES INDY
This blues concert will raise money for an organization trying to help foster youth and those who age out of the foster care system.
When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: The Pavilion at Pan Am, 201 S. Capital Ave.
Tickets: Starting at $40 at indypavilion.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.