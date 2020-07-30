The summer season has been extremely different. For months, it seemed summer staples such as festivals, live music and other public events became a thing of the past.
Fishers Parks and Recreation is bringing back its concerts through the Fishers Pop-up Concert Series — with a socially distanced twist.
The free outdoor shows will be limited-capacity and first come, first served.
“We’ve been working to try to figure out a way to have live music in a way that people can enjoy culture and arts in a safe manner,” said Sarah Sandquist, Fishers Parks director. “We’ve been cautious — that’s why we’re only doing three shows during this series.”
The series kicked off July 24 with the band Toy Factory, a local favorite. Huckleberry Funk, originally from Bloomington, will perform Aug. 21, followed by the eighth annual Fishers Blues Fest on Sept. 4 and 5.
Dexter Clardy, lead singer of Huckleberry Funk, is excited to perform despite the changes in atmosphere.
“I’ve always been a big advocate for live performances. There’s just something different about being able to go and hear an artist,” he said.
From Clardy’s point of view, socially distanced concerts don’t need to be low energy or boring. Enjoying live music safely may be the perfect way to let off some steam after months of being stuck at home.
“It’s definitely going to be a little weird at first,” he added. “But I think people will be more at ease with it since it’s outdoors.”
In preparation for the series, grids have been drawn to separate attendees at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, where the concerts will be held.
Though masks are a requirement while standing in line at the gate, they won’t be necessary while eating, drinking or being within each reserved grid. Those who are not able to maintain the 6-foot distance within a grid, however, will need to have a mask.
“I think we’ll still have that communal feel, even though you’re not shoulder to shoulder with others. And I think that being spread out will really make people feel safe,” Sandquist said. “Our hope is to give the community a taste of a normal summer.”
Contact newsroom intern Mikaili Azziz at 317-924-5143. Follow her on Twitter @mikailiazziz.
Enjoy free live performances
Tired of being stuck in the house? Enjoy some live music outdoors.
What: Huckleberry Funk will perform two shows on the same night.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. and 8:30-10 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive, Fishers
What: 8th annual Fishers Blues Fest
When: 7-11 p.m. Sept. 4-5
Where: Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive, Fishers
