Devour Indy has an option for everyone to enjoy Indianapolis’ culinary scene. The celebration of local cuisine occurs every summer and winter and returns Aug. 19-Sept. 1 with more than 100 restaurants offering Devour Indy menus. Some restaurants use the event to introduce new specials and others offer discounted regular menu items.
For those who want an adult beverage before, during or after their meal, several restaurants participated in a cocktail contest and the winners will be featured during Devour Indy.
Winners include the Smokescreen at OP Italian, Italian Job at Tony’s Steaks and Seafood, and Sandia Smash with Tito’s Handmade Vodka at Peterson’s Restaurant.
While reservations are not required, it’s best to reserve your spot because the restaurants become busier than usual.
In addition to promoting local restaurants, Devour Indy is a fundraiser for Riley Children’s Foundation. Local restaurants donated over $100,000 to the foundation after the winter event. Customers can donate at any Devour Indy restaurant.
Devour Indy restaurants are broken down by geographic location: downtown, eastside, midtown, northside, southside and westside.
Some participating restaurants include St. Elmo Steak House (downtown), Rock Cola 50’s Café (eastside), The Jazz Kitchen (midtown), Grindstone Charley’s (westside), Capri Italian Restaurant (northside), Stone Creek Dining Company (southside).
Eat in Indy!
For more information, including a full list of Devour Indy restaurants, visit devourindy.com.
