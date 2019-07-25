Unique branding is a good way to stand out in the competitive world of craft drinks. For example, Still Moon Moonshine markets itself as the “sophisticated sipping shine,” using whiskey bottles instead of traditional moonshine mason jars.

“Part of the spirits industry is how your back bar looks with the bottles on display, and a mason jar does not fit well on a back-bar display,” Ponce Tidwell, co-owner of Still Moon, said. (Photo provided)