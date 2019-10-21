Local author Maurice Broaddus will take part in the Kellogg Writers Series at the University of Indianapolis with readings from his work 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Schwitzer Student Center, 1400 Campus Drive.
Broaddus will read from his latest novel, “Pimp my Airship,” which takes place in a futuristic Indianapolis and addresses societal issues.
“America tends to mythologize the idea of the heroic loner, but it’s a lie,” Broaddus said in a press release. “No one makes it on their own. As solitary as the art practice can be at times, it’s good to surround yourself with folks who have been through the struggles, are in the trenches alongside you, can encourage you because they get what you are going through.”
Broaddus is active in the local writing community and started an annual conferenced called Mo*Con, which is going into its 13th year. He recently joined Indy Literary Arts and teaches at the Indiana Writers Center.
“Hopefully I’ll make you think and maybe provoke you to action,” Broaddus said. “At the very least, I got jokes.”
Visitors can park for free at the university, and the Red Line drops off on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.