Actor, dancer and singer Ben Vereen, widely known for portraying Chicken George in “Roots,” will bring his many talents to Carmel with a performance at 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts, 355 City Center Drive, Carmel.
Vereen’s one-man show, “Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen,” weaves together his array of talents for a performance that will remind fans of the voice and personality who gained fame in the 1970s and 1980s.
The Tony Award-winner first found his love for performing on the Broadway stage, where he had roles in “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Wicked,” “Hair,” “Pippin” and “Fosse.”
In addition to “Roots,” Vereen, now 73, also starred in films such as “Sweet Charity,” “Once Upon a Forest,” “Khumba” and “Time Out of Mind.”
Vereen has a compelling story as someone who recovered from drug addiction and lost his 16-year-old daughter in a car accident in 1987.
In an interview with Ability Magazine, Vereen said everyone has to learn lessons that “hit us” at various and unpredictable times.
“But when we get the lessons,” he said, “we can either lie there and pity ourselves in that place of pain, or we can move on to the next lesson. Life is lived on very thin ice, and it all depends upon you.”
His performance awards include a Golden Globe in 1976 for New Star of the Year, a Tony Award in 1973 for Best Actor in a Musical and a Drama Desk Award in the same year for Outstanding Performance.
Tickets for Vereen’s show start at $35 online at thecenterpresents.org.
