Rapper Wiz Khalifa brought his “The Decent Exposure Tour” to Indianapolis July 26 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Center.
The night was filled with high energy songs and emotional tributes. Khalifa’s show was a time where everyone could be young, wild and free.
From young teenagers to adults, people of all ages attended the event to watch the multi-platinum selling, 10-time Grammy nominated rapper perform.
The stage lit up as Khalifa went on around 9:45 p.m. After what felt like a long wait, the audience was excited to finally see the award-winning rapper on stage.
His ode to Pittsburgh, “Black and Yellow” seemed to be a crowd favorite. Lights flooded the amphitheater and the audience sang the song as if they, too, had a connection to the city.
Black and yellow were not the only prevalent colors throughout the night. Green consistently made an appearance as well.
Doobie, reefer, spliff or ganja. Whatever you call it, Khalifa probably has it. It would not be a Wiz Khalifa concert without references to the reason 420 exists — marijuana. He regularly referenced weed and even threw a blunt into the crowd, which was probably the highlight of the show for whoever caught it.
Khalifa’s performances of songs such as “We Dem Boyz” and “Work Hard Play Hard” gave me a nostalgic feeling because they were on every high school volleyball warm up playlist. I felt like I was back in 2014, but in the best way possible.
During his performance of “See you Again,” Khalifa paid tribute to his late friends and fellow rappers, Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle. Miller died September 2018 from an accidental drug overdose. Hussle was shot and killed in March outside of his store, Marathon Clothing.
Khalifa tearfully watched a slideshow of images as the crowd passionately sang the chorus.
Khalifa began recording music at age 15 and scored his first big hit, which also happens to be his first single, “Black and Yellow,” in 2010.
Shortly after, he released his first studio album, “Rolling Papers,” which debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200. He has released six studio albums and has had 69 singles in his almost-15-year career.
Khalifa, a proud Pittsburgh native, kicked off his 29-city tour July 9 in Atlanta and will finish it Aug. 15 in Boise, Idaho.
The show began with Chevy Woods, Khalifa’s hype man and fellow Pittsburgh native, getting the crowd excited.
Award-winning DJ Drama took to the stage and played several current hits to keep the audience live while waiting for the main act.
Rapper and songwriter Moneybagg Yo performed his hit songs “Doin’ too Much” and “All of a Sudden.”
Producer, rapper and record executive French Montana was an opening act as well. Born and raised in Morocco, Montana immigrated to the United States at age 13. He saluted his African roots with traditional dances and beats used throughout his performance.
Montana performed his staple songs such as “Pop That,” “All the Way Up,” and “Unforgettable.”
