When Robert Cotton moved to Valparaiso in 1969, his family was the first Black family to ever live in the town. At 11 years old, Cotton was aware of the dichotomy of the town; some residents met his family with vitriol, others with love and support. Coming of age in a predominately white town in the middle of national turmoil shaped Cotton into the man he is today — a two-term city councilman who has called Valparaiso home for more than 50 years.
Cotton’s story and more will be showcased at the INseperable Film Tour, hosted by Indiana Humanities on Feb. 26 at the Indianapolis Arts Center. According to a press release, Indiana Humanities aims to “bridge the divide between urban, suburban and rural communities.” To do so, the film tour will consist of five short documentaries that explore urban and rural identities.
When filmmaker Pat Wisniewski heard about the story of the Cotton family, she knew she wanted to share it through a documentary. “From Sundown to Sunrise” was born.
“Growing up in Chicago, I always realized that there was a lot that divided us … and it always bothered me,” Wisniewski said. “When I saw this story, I thought it was fascinating that people crossed those lines that were set by people themselves, and they changed the trajectory of the town.”
If you ask Cotton, however, the film isn’t about his family. It’s about Valparaiso, and by extension, America.
“It’s not about us or me,” Cotton said, “It’s about Valparaiso. … It’s about people coming together and being neighbors, good neighbors.”
Both Cotton and Wisniewski agree that this message has a deeper message in today’s political climate.
“This film is perfect for today,” Wisniewski said. “It kind of tells us that we have to stop the perpetual dysfunction of dividing each other by race and cross those lines to see the humanity in one another. I think it could be a gift to America. We’ve made headway, but as a country, we still live segregated in so many ways.”
Another film featured in the tour will be “Larry from Gary,” focused on Larry Brewer, a dance teacher at Emerson School for the Visual and Performing Arts.
Filmmaker Dan Rybicky, an associate professor of cinema and television arts at Columbia College, learned of Brewer after seeing a performance from Brewer’s students. Rybicky was inspired by Brewer’s dedication to his students and wanted to highlight what Brewer gave to the Gary community, and the power of the arts.
“I hope my documentary shows the way in which art drives the human spirit, while still humanizing the challenges that face art education, especially in cities like Gary,” Rybicky said. “ … This is also meant to be a celebration of what is happening in communities of color, and to celebrate the beauty and talent in Gary.”
