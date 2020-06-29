FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 29, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – InnoPower, LLC, and Recorder Media Group have announced the 2020 InnoPower Minority Business Conference. The virtual summit will take place on August 28-29, 2020. Registration opened June 18.
As we examine the impact of 2020, collaboration, support, and innovation are imperative more than ever before. Recovery from the current downturn could take even longer than the recovery from the last crisis, especially for our minority business community. The Recorder Media Group, InnoPower, LLC, and The Indy Chamber have teamed up to host the inaugural InnoPower Minority Business Conference on August 28th - 29th. The business conference is for Black, Latinx, and other minority business groups whose members face distinct challenges while recovering from a year of disease and uncertainty.
InnoPower, LLC launched InnoPower Indy in 2019 to drive innovation through diversity and inclusion. The two-day conference highlights innovations in our minority communities create opportunities for capacity building and leverage external financing and networks to support entrepreneurs and professionals. “The opportunity to partner with Recorder Media Group and Indiana Minority Business Magazine to rebrand and enhance the event is one we couldn’t turn down,” said InnoPower founders. “As we examine the impact of 2020, collaboration, support, and change are imperative more than ever before.”
The theme of this year’s InnoPower Minority Business Conference is Beyond 2020, recognizing that recovery from the current downturn could take even longer than the recovery from the last crisis, especially for the minority business community.
“From the health of our workforce and families to the health of our economy and communities, 2020 has been a year of mass disruption and devastation,” said Robert Shegog, President and COO of Recorder Media Group. “For our minority business community, decades of systemic racism and many structural challenges underscore the underlying economic fragility of underrepresented groups.”
Event details, media kit, and registration can be found online at IMBconference.com or by reaching out to InnoPower at info@innopowerindy.com.
InnoPower
InnoPower is a client-focused community development organization that works with partners to navigate the challenges of realizing their vision for communal change. InnoPower has a unique focus on innovations in and for minority communities, creating capacity-building opportunities for underrepresented businesses and leveraging external financing and networks to support venture growth and take-off.
Visit innopowerindy.com.
Recorder Media Group
The Recorder Media Group is Indiana’s leading media organization of its kind. The Indianapolis Recorder newspaper is in tune with the pulse of the Black community, and since 1895 has been a significant voice for our local community, the state of Indiana, our nation, and now internationally. Indiana Minority Business Magazine is the state’s leading publication that focuses on business, lifestyle, and diversity. For more information, visit indianapolisrecorder.com.
The rallying cry for the state of Indiana has been We're All #INthistogether. The InnoPower Minority Business Conference will bring together partners, investors, future advocates, allies, entrepreneurs, business and community leaders for two days of virtual keynote sessions, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and pitch competitions.
# # #
CONTACT:
Jason Williams | Partner, InnoPower LLC
jason@innopowerindy.com | (317) 966-3588
