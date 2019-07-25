The National Urban League Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Summit is a free, one-day summit July 27 at the Indiana Convention Center. The event is designed to help small business owners and rising entrepreneurs reinforce or establish themselves in the industry. The workshops aim to enhance participants’ understanding of new and innovative ideas to promote their own economic agendas.
In keeping with the theme of the National Urban League Annual Conference, “Getting 2 Equal: United Not Divided,” the summit will offer networking opportunities with a breakfast and a connection zone. Featured workshops include “How to Become Bankable” and “Network to Build Your Networth.”
Jesseeca Dupart, owner and creator of Miracle Drops, a multimillion-dollar hair care product business, is a featured speaker. She believes the conference offers takeaways for established and up-and-coming entrepreneurs and business owners.
“From one end of the spectrum all the way to the other end of the spectrum,” Dupart said. “I feel like they cover all aspects.”
Dupart strongly believes it would be a mistake to miss the National Urban League Conference and the multitude of resources they offer. She will be attending the summit and sharing the secrets to her success as a business woman.
Caron Washington, National Urban League director of Entrepreneurship and Business Development, said entrepreneurship creates jobs and wealth and builds legacies.
“We try to provide a ton of opportunities for networking through our Connection Zone, our resource room,” Washington said, “In the morning, we have our networking breakfast where small business owners will be able to get together in the same room, sharing ideas about who they are and what they do.”
The National Urban League Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Summit is free and full of helpful events for those trying to get a hold in the business world or want to go beyond where they already are. The summit is at the Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capital Ave. Visit nul.org to learn more.
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMIT
• 8-9:30 a.m. — Registration and networking breakfast in Wabash Room 1
• 8-9:30 a.m. — Connection Zone in Wabash Room 2 and 3
• 9:30-10:15 a.m. — Welcome and opening remarks in Wabash Room 2
• 10:30-11:45 a.m. — Level Up, Your Start-Up in Room 120
• 10:30-11:45 a.m. — Keys to a Strong Relationship with Your Bank in Room 121
• 10:30-11:45 a.m. — How to Become Bankable in Room 122
• 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — Network to Build Your “Networth” in Room 120
• 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — Experience the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program in Room 121
• 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — Supplier Diversity: Myths vs. Facts in Room 122
• 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — The Connection Zone in Wabash Room 1
• 1:05-2:30 p.m. — Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Summit: Luncheon and Business Pitch Competition in Wabash Room 2
• 2:45-4 p.m. — Getting 2 Equal: Marketing Like the Big Boys in Room 120
• 2:45-4 p.m. — Does Your Pitch Pop? in Room 121
• 2:45-4 p.m. — Why Blockchain Matters to Small Businesses in Room 122
• 2:45-4 p.m. — Connection Zone in Wabash Room 1
• 5-6 p.m. — Small Business Matters Post, Event Mixer at Hyatt Regency, 1 S. Capital Ave.
