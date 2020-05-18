The Marion County Public Health Department announced two new COVID-19 testing sites at Warren Central High School and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The testing site at Warren Central High School, 9500 E. 16th St., will open May 20. Hours are 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The site will be closed May 25 for Memorial Day.
The testing site at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4790 W. 16th St., will open May 26. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Testing includes drive-thru and walk-up, but an appointment is required. Make an appointment by calling 317-221-5515 or filling out this form online.
• Chart: Tracking COVID-19 in Indiana
The testing site at Eastern Star Church ended May 15. The testing site at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will end May 27.
Testing is still reserved for those who have symptoms — including fever, cough, shortness of breath and chills — and those who are over 65, regardless of if they have symptoms. In order to get tested without having symptoms or being over 65, the person must have a weakened immune system or be a frontline essential worker.
