Students in Indiana’s K-12 schools will remain at home for the rest of the school year.
Jennifer McCormick, the state superintendent, made the announcement April 2 at the Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily update to the state’s COVID-19 response.
When Holcomb directed all schools to close March 19, the original target date for a return to the classroom was May 1, but it became clear sending students back to schools by then would not be feasible as the number of confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID-19 continue to grow.
• Chart: Tracking COVID-19 in Indiana
As of April 2, there were 3,039 confirmed cases in the state and 78 deaths.
“Students are the future of our state and teachers are the heart of our schools,” Holcomb said in a statement. “While COVID-19 is impacting every classroom, our teachers, administrators, school board members and school staff are going to extraordinary levels to deliver quality learning to students all across our state, even while school buildings are closed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.