Marion County will begin to slowly reopen starting May 15, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced in a press conference May 13.
Hogsett said the county will begin “partially” moving into Phase II of the reopening plan, which will allow gatherings of up to 25 people, including at churches.
Hogsett said churches can still have “drive-in” services.
Non-essential retail outlets, including shopping malls, will be able to operate at 50% capacity.
Starting Memorial Day weekend — May 22 — restaurants can begin allowing dine-in services only with outside seating. Employees will be required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE).
Hogsett announced an initiative to help local restaurants expand their outside seating, and the city government is working to create a stockpile of PPE, which will be free of charge for Marion County residents.
Learn more about dining online.
Hogsett also announced the creation of a $5 million grant to reimburse local businesses for PPE expenses up to $5,000. Learn more about the program online.
To help Marion County residents understand the reopening process, Paul Babock, director of the Office of Public Health and Safety, announced the Safe Start to Summer campaign.
Hair and nail salons, as well as non-essential manufacturing and industrial work, are targeted to reopen June 1. Also starting June 1, restaurants with indoor seating are expected to be able to reopen at 50% capacity. Hogsett said these restrictions are based on the analysis of data and working to prevent a second wave from occurring.
Bars, theaters, museums, gyms and other establishments will open in future phases and don’t yet have target phases.
Most of Indiana is ahead of Marion County in reopening, and Hogsett has said the county’s reopening phases will basically mirror what Gov. Eric Holcomb has laid out for the rest of the state.
Hogsett said the city is not providing target dates for when to move to future phases.
If numbers such as hospitalizations begin to rise again, Hogsett said, “we’ll have to make adjustments accordingly.”
Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, said current data shows a decrease in positive test results, COVID-19-related hospitalizations and mortality. Caine praised an increase in testing, but urged that contact tracing is necessary to ensure Marion County can flatten the curve.
“Social distancing is critical, and it’s working,” Caine said. “… We have to be vigilant, we can’t ease up on these restrictions.”
Caine urged Marion County residents to continue to wear PPE and frequently wash their hands.
While Hogsett acknowledged some in the county think he is moving too slowly in the reopening process, Caine reminded county residents that failing to practice social distancing could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases, which could lead the county to have to revert to the first phase of the reopening process.
