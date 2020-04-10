African Americans make up 18.5% of COVID-19 cases and 19.2% of deaths in Indiana.
As has been the case with other states and cities that have released data about race, African Americans make up a disproportionate number of cases and deaths.
African Americans are about 9.8% of the state’s population.
• CHART: Tracking COVID-19 in Indiana
Dr. Kristina Box, the state’s top health official, released the data April 10 during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily COVID-19 update.
It’s important to note that race is unknown for about 19% of cases and 7% of deaths. Dr. Box said the Indiana State Health Department will continue to work with hospitals to fill in the missing data.
The reason some data is missing is because doctors who order tests fill out a form that includes race and ethnicity, and sometimes they check “unknown.” The state can go through other records to confirm that information.
Race and ethnicity data will be added to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard starting April 13, Dr. Box said, but that will be statewide data only.
The Marion County Public Health Department could not be reached immediately to see if the county has data about race and ethnicity.
