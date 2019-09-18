Martin University will transition to eight-week accelerated courses, the school announced Sept. 18.
The nonprofit liberal arts institution will start by transitioning three courses — Student Success in Higher Education, Microcomputer Applications and College Composition — on Oct. 7. They will be taught Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively, and begin at 9 a.m. at Martin University, 2186 N. Sherman Drive.
All courses will change to an eight-week format in the fall of 2020 and will be taught in person and online.
“We are excited about the launch of this new student-centered approach that will allow students to potentially complete their degrees in less time,” said Dr. Sean Huddleston, president of Martin University. “The benefit to our current and future students will be phenomenal.”
Visit martin.edu or call the Academic Affairs office at 317-543-3235 for more information.
