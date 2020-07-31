When Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) students begin the new school year, they won’t return to a building. Students will pick up where they left off last year and continue remote learning.
The IPS Board of School Commissioners voted unanimously to approve virtual learning for all students for the start of the 2020-21 school year until at least Oct. 2. The first day for IPS is Aug. 17.
Delaying in-person learning will allow more time for COVID-19 cases to decrease in Marion County before students return to the classroom, school officials said.
All IPS students will receive a device for e-learning. iPads will be issued for students in grades Pre-K-2, and students in grades 3-12 will receive a Chromebook. In addition, a MiFi mobile hot spot device will be available for families without access to internet service.
Support strategies such as learning hubs, a student support network and in-person related services will be provided to certain student populations.
“Please know the decision to recommend full remote learning for all students for the beginning of the school year was incredibly difficult to make, given what we know is at stake for our students,” said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson. “Ultimately, we believe this decision is in the best interest of our students, staff and families.”
