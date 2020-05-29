The Indianapolis Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is accepting nominations for the African American in Excellence in Education Awards. Nominees may be educators from public, private or charter schools and institutions of higher learning and should exhibit the following characteristics:
- Passion and commitment to the profession
- Leadership, innovation and creativity
- Professional growth and development
- Leadership in developing a positive school culture
- Highly effective communication and collaboration skills
- Positive community relations
According to data from the Indiana Department of Education from 2016, 79.3% of students in Center Township identified as students of color while 25.1% of teachers identified as persons of color.
More than 70 African American educators were recognized including Tamara Markey, Indiana’s Teacher of the Year during the 2019 ceremony. Markey teaches at the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township.
The nomination deadline is June 12. To nominate an educator, complete out the online nomination form.
