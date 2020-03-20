Indianapolis Public Schools will expand its food distribution efforts through a partnership with Gleaners Food Bank.
School buses will deliver packages of food — enough to feed a family of four seven days — to 25 locations around the city. Distributions will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, beginning March 20.
Here are the locations:
Friday
Anna Brochhausen School 88
Arlington Middle School
Francis Bellamy School 102
Clarence Farrington School 61
Daniel Webster School 46
Ellenberger Park
George W. Julian School 57
John Marshall Middle School
Jonathan Jennings School 109
Henry W. Longfellow School 28
Stephen Foster School 67
Tindley Summit Academy
Monday
Center for Inquiry School 2
Center for Inquiry School 84
Cold Spring School
Crispus Attucks High School
Butler University Lab School 55
Ernie Pyle School 90
Francis W. Parker School 56
James A. Garfield School 31
Rousseau McClellan School 91
Shortridge High School
Susan Roll Leach School 68
Edison School of the Arts 47
IPS will also continue to hand out pre-packaged meals during spring break, March 23-April 3, at 14 schools and two apartment complexes. Find those locations here.
Keep up with everything IPS is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic here.
At a board meeting March 19, which was closed to the public to maintain social distancing, the board unanimously approved a measure that gives Superintendent Aleesia Johnson flexibility to continue paying staff while students are out of school.
For now, hourly staff not reporting to work will be paid the same as if school was still in session, though the district is working on details to continue that practice.
Employees such as bus drivers and food service workers will be paid extra for their continued work.
The board also approved innovation agreements with outside partners at Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School (partnering with Adelante Schools), Louis B. Russell Jr. School 48 (partnering with Phalen Leadership Academy) and Stephen Foster School 67 (partnering with The PATH School).
Arlington Woods School 99 will also transition from a traditional public school into an innovation school.
