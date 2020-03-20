IPS board room
Inside the John Morton-Finney Center for Educational Services, where the Indianapolis Public Schools board meets. (Recorder file photo)

Indianapolis Public Schools will expand its food distribution efforts through a partnership with Gleaners Food Bank.

School buses will deliver packages of food — enough to feed a family of four seven days — to 25 locations around the city. Distributions will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, beginning March 20.

Here are the locations:

Friday

Anna Brochhausen School 88

Arlington Middle School

Francis Bellamy School 102

Clarence Farrington School 61

Daniel Webster School 46

Ellenberger Park

George W. Julian School 57

John Marshall Middle School

Jonathan Jennings School 109

Henry W. Longfellow School 28

Stephen Foster School 67

Tindley Summit Academy

Monday

Center for Inquiry School 2

Center for Inquiry School 84

Cold Spring School

Crispus Attucks High School

Butler University Lab School 55

Ernie Pyle School 90

Francis W. Parker School 56

James A. Garfield School 31

Rousseau McClellan School 91

Shortridge High School

Susan Roll Leach School 68

Edison School of the Arts 47

IPS will also continue to hand out pre-packaged meals during spring break, March 23-April 3, at 14 schools and two apartment complexes. Find those locations here.

Keep up with everything IPS is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic here.

At a board meeting March 19, which was closed to the public to maintain social distancing, the board unanimously approved a measure that gives Superintendent Aleesia Johnson flexibility to continue paying staff while students are out of school.

For now, hourly staff not reporting to work will be paid the same as if school was still in session, though the district is working on details to continue that practice.

Employees such as bus drivers and food service workers will be paid extra for their continued work.

The board also approved innovation agreements with outside partners at Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School (partnering with Adelante Schools), Louis B. Russell Jr. School 48 (partnering with Phalen Leadership Academy) and Stephen Foster School 67 (partnering with The PATH School).

Arlington Woods School 99 will also transition from a traditional public school into an innovation school.

