The Mind Trust, an Indianapolis-based education nonprofit, and the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation will sponsor 30 school leaders in attending leadership programs through Relay Graduate School of Education, a nationally recognized graduate school of education that provides continuous learning opportunities and leadership development.
Twenty-two school leaders will attend Relay’s National Principals Academy Fellowship, two will attend Relay’s National Principal Supervisors Academy and six will attend Relay’s Instructional Leaders Professional Development.
2020 National Principals Academy Fellows
Jodi Hale, instructional coach, Avondale Meadows Academy
Candace Jones, K-2 instructional coach, Avondale Meadows Academy
Kandis Pearson, assistant principal, Avondale Meadows Academy
Paul Wirth, principal, Christian Park School 82
Ashli Adams, instructional coach, Cold Spring School
Allyson Peterkin, principal, Daniel Webster School 46
Karon Wallace, interim co-principal, Eastwood Middle School
Sheena Roach, 7th/8th-grade ELA teacher, Edison School for the Arts
Sarah Zack, principal, Eleanor Skillen School 34
Shy-Quon Ely, head of school, Ignite Achievement Academy @ Elder W. Diggs School 42
Jessica English, principal, Ignite Achievement Academy @ Elder W. Diggs School 42
Penny Inskeep, director of special programs, Invent Learning Hub
Gabriel Surface, director of academics, Invent Learning Hub
Erin Benak, dean of instruction, Kindezi Academy
Stacy Coleman, principal, Henry W. Longfellow Medical/STEM Middle School 28
Nancy Stewart, dean of students, SUPER School
Lisa MacAllister, director of mathematics, Tindley Schools
Kyle Gavin, dean of culture, Tindley Summit Academy
Chelsea Easter-Rose, aecondary principal, Victory College Prep
Kim Randall, elementary principal, Victory College Prep
Helene Mauser, elementary coach, Vision Academy at Riverside
Bilen Mulugeta, middle school principal, Vision Academy at Riverside
2020 National Principal Supervisors Academy Fellows
Cody Whitesell, managing director of academics, Neighborhood Charter Network
Ryan Gall, executive director, Victory College Prep
2020 Instructional Leaders Professional Development participants
LaMeca Perkins-Knight, associate education director, Dynamic Minds Academy
Steven Harrison, elementary assistant principal of instruction, Victory College Prep
Austin Inge, secondary assistant principal of instruction, Victory College Prep
Valerie Miller, elementary assistant principal of student services, Victory College Prep
Ashley Sciacca, literary specialist and department head, Victory College Prep
Nikki Henson, school leader, Indianapolis
