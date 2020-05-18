News In Brief

The Mind Trust, an Indianapolis-based education nonprofit, and the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation will sponsor 30 school leaders in attending leadership programs through Relay Graduate School of Education, a nationally recognized graduate school of education that provides continuous learning opportunities and leadership development.

Twenty-two school leaders will attend Relay’s National Principals Academy Fellowship, two will attend Relay’s National Principal Supervisors Academy and six will attend Relay’s Instructional Leaders Professional Development.

2020 National Principals Academy Fellows

Jodi Hale, instructional coach, Avondale Meadows Academy

Candace Jones, K-2 instructional coach, Avondale Meadows Academy

Kandis Pearson, assistant principal, Avondale Meadows Academy

Paul Wirth, principal, Christian Park School 82

Ashli Adams, instructional coach, Cold Spring School

Allyson Peterkin, principal, Daniel Webster School 46

Karon Wallace, interim co-principal, Eastwood Middle School

Sheena Roach, 7th/8th-grade ELA teacher, Edison School for the Arts

Sarah Zack, principal, Eleanor Skillen School 34

Shy-Quon Ely, head of school, Ignite Achievement Academy @ Elder W. Diggs School 42

Jessica English, principal, Ignite Achievement Academy @ Elder W. Diggs School 42

Penny Inskeep, director of special programs, Invent Learning Hub

Gabriel Surface, director of academics, Invent Learning Hub

Erin Benak, dean of instruction, Kindezi Academy

Stacy Coleman, principal, Henry W. Longfellow Medical/STEM Middle School 28

Nancy Stewart, dean of students, SUPER School

Lisa MacAllister, director of mathematics, Tindley Schools

Kyle Gavin, dean of culture, Tindley Summit Academy

Chelsea Easter-Rose, aecondary principal, Victory College Prep

Kim Randall, elementary principal, Victory College Prep

Helene Mauser, elementary coach, Vision Academy at Riverside 

Bilen Mulugeta, middle school principal, Vision Academy at Riverside

2020 National Principal Supervisors Academy Fellows

Cody Whitesell, managing director of academics, Neighborhood Charter Network

Ryan Gall, executive director, Victory College Prep

2020 Instructional Leaders Professional Development participants

LaMeca Perkins-Knight, associate education director, Dynamic Minds Academy

 Steven Harrison, elementary assistant principal of instruction, Victory College Prep

Austin Inge, secondary assistant principal of instruction, Victory College Prep

Valerie Miller, elementary assistant principal of student services, Victory College Prep

Ashley Sciacca, literary specialist and department head, Victory College Prep 

Nikki Henson, school leader, Indianapolis

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.