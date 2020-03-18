Hundreds of thousands of K-12 and college students around the country have had their academic worlds upended by the new coronavirus.
Indianapolis Public Schools, along with the 10 other school districts in Marion County, are closed until at least April 5, putting an especially burdensome strain on low-income families who will struggle to find food and child care.
College students are wrestling with constant change, as universities try to react quickly to the latest developments with COVID-19.
K-12 schools: ‘This is a challenge’
Shani Warren has it better than many parents whose children are now out of school for at least a few weeks. She’s able to work from home, and so is her husband.
They have a son who’s in sixth grade at Hoosier Academy, a K-8 public charter school in Lawrence Township, but they’re also now taking care of a nephew whose mother still has to go to work.
“Our balance is a little askew at this point,” said Warren, who owns her own business and works part time as a recruiter for a learning company. “Now we’re having to make sure that we are adjusting the schedule so that our son can do his e-learning as well as being able to kind of balance the children. … This is a challenge.”
One of the most significant problems with closing schools for an extended period of time is that many students rely on schools to provide meals and a safe environment.
School district employees, along with volunteers and food banks, are working to fill the gap until students can return to school.
Mark King, who works in the food service department for Indianapolis Public Schools, is part of a team handing out pre-packaged breakfast and lunch meals at seven schools during the closure.
“Their opportunities to get a meal have been diminished,” he said at Arlington Woods School 99 on the east side.
Some closing school districts serve mostly affluent students who won’t be as negatively impacted by abrupt changes. They’re more likely to have a reliable source of food and parents who can work from home.
“I don’t think a lot of people think about it,” King said of students who rely on schools for more than an education, “but also a lot of people don’t really know about it.”
About two-thirds of IPS students are economically disadvantaged, according to data from the Indiana Department of Education, and more than 80% qualify for free or reduced lunch.
IPS will hand out meals 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 3. A food bus will also take meals to Blackburn Terrace apartments and Laurelwood Apartments. Click here to learn more.
In Wayne Township, bus drivers and child nutrition staff will deliver meals 10 a.m. to noon at more than 1,000 stops. Meals will also be available at various schools during the same time. Click here to learn more.
Students in Warren Township can get free lunches 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Warren Central High School. Click here to learn more.
Lawrence Township schools will give out a five-day supply of breakfasts and lunches 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 23 at various schools and community sites. Click here to learn more.
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a 20-day waiver exempting the required 180 days in a school year, so districts are able to take necessary action without fear of drastically expanding the school year.
Colleges and universities: ‘I don’t know what’s gonna happen now’
Butler University and Indiana University campuses are closing residential housing for the semester as students transition to online classes. Butler also canceled all in-person events, including the commencement ceremony.
Before closing campus housing for the semester, Butler’s residential housing was supposed to stay closed until at least April 4, and students with “extenuating circumstances” could request to stay on campus. As of March 17, a university spokesperson said it isn’t clear if that’s still the case now that campus will close.
Chinyelu Mwaafrika, a freshman at Butler, lived on campus but said he’s moving back in with is parents, who live in Indianapolis.
“I don’t want to exaggerate it, but it definitely feels like this is the worst time it could have happened,” he said.
Mwaafrika is a theater major, so most of his classes don’t have much use online. He was rehearsing for a play and other end-of-the-year projects.
“I don’t know what’s gonna happen now,” he said. “I don’t know what comes next in terms of me and my education.”
Michaela Ivory, a junior at Butler, said there are concerns that extend beyond students having a place to live other than on campus.
“How are they going to get access to reliable internet? Some students may have devices that are capable of handling virtual learning, but maybe they don’t have that extra resource of Wi-Fi or internet,” she said.
Ivory, who was interviewed before Butler announced its on-campus housing will close for a time, also noted it won’t be as simple as going to a Starbucks or McDonald’s to get Wi-Fi as businesses close their doors temporarily.
It’s important to note colleges and universities are changing their policies on an ongoing basis, so the information here may not be the most accurate by the time you read it.
Indiana University will close its residential housing for the rest of the semester, a decision that extends to IUPUI, where only about 12% of students live on campus.
IUPUI wants students who live on campus and have already left for an extended spring break (March 16-29) to stay home. Students who are still on campus are supposed to make arrangements to leave by March 20.
For students who don’t have a permanent home outside of campus housing or can’t return to their permanent home, there is an online petition they can fill out to request to stay.
Marian University is closing its campus and shifting to online classes as students are recommended to return to their permanent homes.
The University of Indianapolis extended its spring break to March 22, and faculty have been instructed to move coursework online.
Martin University is closed for spring break until March 23, and then classes will move online until March 27.
Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
