The Greater Indianapolis NAACP is partnering with the city of Indianapolis and the Marion County Public Health Department to launch a lead-testing initiative in Marion County schools.
The initiative will offer free lead testing to kindergarten and first grade students in Indianapolis Public Schools, Metropolitan School District of Pike Township and mayor-authorized charter schools.
If parents fill out a consent form, health department officials will take a blood sample from students using a skin prick. Any families whose students have elevated lead levels will receive assistance from the health department to identify the source of the lead and eliminate it.
Some schools were tested for lead in the spring after a report from the health department showed elevated lead and copper levels in some water fountains and sinks across county school districts.
The testing schedule for IPS and Pike Township schools will be announced later.
Testing schedule for charter schools
Oct. 2 — Tindley Summit Academy
Oct. 3 — Paramount Brookside
Oct. 7 — Global Prep Academy, Vision Academy
Oct. 9 — Paramount Community Heights
Oct. 10 — Ignite Achievement Academy
Oct. 21 — Indiana Math and Science Academy North
Oct. 23 — KIPP Unite
Oct. 24 — Indiana Math and Science Academy West
Oct. 28 — Urban Act Academy
Oct. 30 — Christel House South
Nov. 4 — Irvington Community Elementary, Kindezi Academy
Nov. 6 — Enlace Academy
Nov. 7 — Match Book, Sense Charter School
Nov. 11 — PilotED
Nov. 12 — Avondale Meadows Academy
Nov. 13 — Demar School, Indianapolis Lighthouse
Nov. 14 — Christel House West
