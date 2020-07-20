Indianapolis Public Schools will delay the start of the new school year to Aug. 17.
The school board voted on the decision during its annual summer retreat July 18. The district cited increasing COVID-19 cases and the state's decision to delay Stage 5 of reopening.
IPS was originally scheduled to start school Aug. 3.
"The decision to delay the opening of school by two weeks gives our community more time to ensure we are turning the tide on the number of positive COVID-19 cases and confirm we are doing the right thing," Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said in a press release.
The delay also means families can still opt out of in-person learning and instead continue with e-learning. The Full-Time Remote Learning Registration Form is here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.