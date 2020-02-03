Reconnecting our Waterways (ROW) will host a free event 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 5 at United Way of Central Indiana, 2955 N. Meridian St, to help the community understand and act on water issues at the state and local level.
Paula Brooks, an environmental health associate at the Hoosier Environmental Council, will share tips from her work on water quality at the Statehouse, and residents from Pleasant Run will share their recent success with city zoning challenges.
The free event includes refreshments. Register here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.