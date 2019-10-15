By now, I'm sure you've heard about the Meatless Monday movement, but have you ever participated? Since 2003, Meatless Monday has grown into a global movement powered by a network of participating individuals, hospitals, schools, worksites and restaurants around the world. The goal is to encourage people everywhere to cut meat one day a week for personal and planetary health.
The average American eats 75 pounds more meat than past generations. Eliminating meat at least once a week has a huge impact on not only the environment but your health as well. Research consistently shows that plant-based diets are linked with a lower risk of obesity, hypertension, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and cancer.
Meatless Monday has a positive impact on the environment too. Livestock and meat production produce so much more greenhouse gas than plants, specifically vegetables. Greenhouse gases tend to stop heat from leaving the atmosphere and send it back to Earth. This is why global warming is a thing. Global warming is already having significant and costly effects on our communities, our health, and our climate.
Eliminating meat out of your diet can seem impossible. It's not! There are easy ways to make weekly strides toward better health while still enjoying delicious dishes. To help get you started, here are 5 meatless recipes from local chefs and food bloggers we are sure you will love.
2. Buddha Bowl with Poblano Tahini Sauce
4. Mushroom & Spinach Lasagna Rolls
5. Pesto and Kale Cauliflower Pizza
Victoria C. Beaty is the editor-in-chief of Be Well Indy a hyperlocal and digital destination devoted to covering the Health and Wellness scene in Indianapolis through a mix of original and user-generated content. Stay connected at Bewellindy.co and on Instagram. This article was originally posted on Be Well Indy.
