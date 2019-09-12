As the quest for wellness continues to influence how we conduct decisions surrounding our health, it’s no surprise that Indianapolis' wellness scene is growing, mostly due to women-owned businesses. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global health and wellness industry is now worth $4.2 trillion. And it shows no signs of slowing down.
The health and wellness industry encompasses all activities which promote physical and mental well-being: from yoga to healthy eating, personal care and beauty, nutrition and weight-loss, meditation, spa retreats, workplace wellness and wellness tourism.
Get to know these local, Black women-owned businesses that are thriving and inspiring us to live our most healthy, vibrant lives.
Just Ride Indy is the only cycle studio located downtown Indianapolis. Shayna Sangster is a full-time marketing executive by day and also the owner and operator of Just Ride Indy, an indoor cycling studio in the heart of downtown Indy. The studio offers themed classes including Hip & Hop, Pop, the 80s and more to get you pumped up and ready to ride. The studio is open Monday through Saturday with classes starting as early as 6 a.m. at $17 a class — very affordable compared to other spin studios in Indianapolis. To learn more or sign up for a ride, visit www.justrideindy.com.
Pure-trition is a health coaching and juice delivery business owned by certified health coach and culinary nutrition expert Aleta Osborn. Pure-trition offers organic cold-pressed juice cleanses that can be delivered right to your door within the Indianapolis area. The juices are designed to help you detoxify your body, boost energy and to kick-start your healthy eating habits. After Osborn’s struggle with her health, she created Pure-trition with a mission to educate and inspire healthy lifestyle changes within her community. To order a juice cleanse or inquire about health coaching, visit pure-trition.com.
Renee Pillow is one of the most sought-after certified personal trainers in Indianapolis. As the owner of F.I.T. With Renee, she helps women get focused on their fitness goals and become inspired to live a healthier lifestyle while transforming their bodies. She is also a former bodybuilding competitor and the author of “F.I.T. With Renee Fitness and Nutrition Manual.” Pillow offers group classes or one-on-one designed to get you the best results and has helped hundreds of women all over Indianapolis change their bodies and take control of their health. To learn more, visit fitwithrenee.com.
Conscious Food Company is an Indianapolis-based meal prep service. Offering fresh, locally-sourced, sustainable and individually portioned meals to the busy but health-conscious foodie. Kelli Clark, the founder of Conscious Food Company, is a doctor of physical therapy by trade and has always believed in the power of quality food but recognized that it can be a task for a lot of consumers. The menu changes weekly and has plenty of options including salmon salads, wraps, soups and more. A minimum of five meals must be placed by 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for delivery for the following Monday. To learn more or to order, visit consciousfoodindy.com.
Erica Bryant is a personal trainer and the owner of Healthy Food Café, on Indy’s south side. It’s one of the only Black-owned restaurants of it’s kind in Indianapolis, offering vegetarian and vegan options. Additionally, the Café offers meal prep services and helps create individual diet plans to help customers meet their health goals. The Café menu offers something for everyone including salads, sandwiches, homemade soups, smoothies and vegan desserts. The Healthy Food Café is located at 8028 S. Emerson Ave. (Suite F). To learn more, visit thehealthyfoodcafe.com.
Shea BODYWORKS is a personal care company providing body and hair products that are non-toxic, plant-based, and cruelty-free. Founded by Saidah Pearsall in 2014, after struggling to find non-toxic body products for her daughter, she decided to create her own. Shea BODYWORKS is on a mission to create product experiences and not just products. One of the most popular items is Happy Hands and Feet Balm, available at Whole Foods Market in Carmel. To learn more or to shop, visit www.sheabodyworks.com.
Since 2012, Mrs. Murry’s Naturals has been delivering fresh, ready-to-eat, plant-based, and vegan meal options. Co-founded by local vegan, Iesha Murry and her husband with a mission to make comfort food healthier by using local ingredients free of animal products. Some of the fan favorites include the vegan chocolate cookies, vegan pot pie and vegan chocolate cake. You can find Mrs. Murry’s Naturals at your local farmer markets, coffee shops and more. To find where you can buy some of Mrs.Murry Naturals, visit mrsmurrysnaturals.com.
Victoria Beaty is the co-founder of Be Well Indy a hyperlocal and digital destination devoted to covering the Health and Wellness scene in Indianapolis through a mix of original and user-generated content. Stay connected at Bewellindy.co and on Instagram. This article was originally posted on Be Well Indy.
