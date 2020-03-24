Indy Parks family centers, nature centers and playgrounds are closed to the public — except for food programs. Staff will assist customers by phone call and email 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Indy parks amenities available for use include:
- All parks, greenspaces and trails
- Eagle Creek Park is open dawn to dusk. The $3 per car admission fee should be left in the honor box at the gates.
Temporarily closed amenities and facilities include:
- Playgrounds, Chuck Klein Sports Complex, Ellenberger Park Family Center, Kennedy-King Park Center, Kuntz Soccer Stadium, and Perry Park Skating Rink.
- All in person transactions such as dog park passes, boat ramp slips, and other similar transactions are suspended. Residents are encouraged to call their family center and customer service to conduct other business.
- All park programs and rentals.
Free meal service is available Monday through Friday at several Indy Parks locations.
- Meals are available to youth 18 and under.
- Second Helpings is providing sack lunches for adults.
- Meals will be available at the family centers.
- No registration is necessary.
Christian Park, 4200 E. English Ave.
Dinner: 3-4 p.m.
Second Helpings: 3-4 p.m.
Frederick Douglass Park, 1616 E. 25th St.
Dinner: 3-4 p.m
Second Helpings: 3-4 p.m.
Krannert Park, 605 S. High School Road
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m.
Municipal Gardens, 1831 Lafayette Road
Dinner: 3-4 p.m
Pride Park, 1129 Vandeman St.
Dinner: 3-4 p.m.
Second Helpings: 3-4 p.m.
Riverside Park, 2420 E. Riverside Drive
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m.
Washington Park, 3130 E. 30th St.
Lunch: Noon-1p.m.
Watkins Park, 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.
Dinner: 3-5 p.m.
Windsor Village Park, 6510 E. 25th St.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m.
Indy Parks Mobile Serving Sites (Monday – Friday)
Bethel Park, 2850 Bethel Ave.
3-3:30 p.m.
Second Helpings: 3-4 p.m.
Broad Ripple Park, 1550 Broad Ripple Ave.
Noon-12:30 p.m.
Brookside Park, 3500 Brookside Parkway, S. Drive
3:30-4 p.m.
Second Helpings: 3-4 p.m.
Carriage House East Apartments, 10174 Tinton Court
1-1:30 p.m.
Garfield Park, 2345 Pagoda Drive
4-4:30 p.m.
Georgetown Apartments, 3239 Bunker Hill Ave.
Noon-12:30 p.m.
Hawthorne Place Apartments, 5244 E. 32nd St.
2-2:30 p.m.
Rowney Terrace Apartments, 1353 S. Riley Ave.
2:30-3 p.m.
Twin Hills Apartments, 2210 E. 36th St.
1-1:30 p.m.
