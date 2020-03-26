Families in need of healthy produce and dairy items can drive up to one of three pop-up food distribution sites in the city. The food is available free of charge.
Distribution times are 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. March 27 and 1-3 p.m. March 28.
Distribution sites are:
- Hovey Street Church of Christ, 2338 Hovey St.
- Barnes United Methodist Church, 900 West 30th St.
- Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N. Goodlet Ave.
