Edna Martin Christian Center received $1.4 million for construction of the second phase of the Leadership and Legacy Campus at 2259 Ralston Ave.
The 13-acre development holds programs for seniors and youth to enhance education and build skills. The campus is also home to KIPP Indy Legacy High. Since 2016, EMCC and its partners invested approximately $17 million into the campus.
EMCC received an $800,000 Community Economic Grant from the federal Office of Community Services to expand the kitchen to serve more than 300 children and seniors every day and improve two acres of land that will be leased to EMCC partner Piper Logistics.
In addition, a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant from Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be used to create the Community Solutions and Entrepreneurship Center and Henry Blair Farm infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.