IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) will create a $1 million fund to develop internal and external programs and initiatives that will support diversity and inclusion efforts through the new Race for Equality & Change program announced on July 4.
The goal of Race for Equality & Change is to create fundamental change throughout the IndyCar industry by focusing on several key areas:
- Recruiting and developing a diverse workforce throughout all levels of IndyCar and IMS
- Diversifying the competitive driver field at the grassroots, Road to Indy and NTT IndyCar Series levels
- Supporting impactful grassroots youth motorsports programs, including enhancing the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s longstanding partnership with Nexgeneracers, a 501c3 that introduces minority students to the world of motorsports
- Diversifying employment, leadership and ownership within the Series and with IndyCar promoters
- Investment in minority communities to encourage greater engagement with IndyCar and IMS
- Establishing a procurement program to meaningfully increase the number of minority-owned businesses that contract with IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway each year
In addition to the announcement, the IMS pylon will light up with a Race for Equality & Change message during the NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix on July 4.
