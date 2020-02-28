The NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee awarded the All-Star Legacy Grant to 21 youth-serving nonprofit organizations in Indiana. Legacy Grant recipients receive up to $50,000 from the $1 million initiative for projects focused on health and wellness and education. The projects will impact about 90,000 youth in Indiana.
The Legacy Grant is an initiative associated with the NBA All-Star 2021 game that will be held in Indianapolis.
The grant recipients were chosen from 182 applicants and represent 18 counties.
“We had an overwhelmingly positive response statewide to the grant applications,” said Rick Fuson, founding chairman, All-Star Board of Directors and president and chief operating officer, Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “Narrowing the list to 21 grant recipients involved considerable review and discussion by our Legacy Committee. They had to make tough choices amongst a pool of incredibly strong and impactful grant requests.”
The 70th NBA All-Star Game will be Feb. 14, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Grant recipients include:
A Kid Again - Indiana Chapter
Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources, Inc.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana
Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County
Boys & Girls Clubs of Marshall County
Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville
Chances And Services
Concord Neighborhood Center
Dream Center Evansville
Duneland Family YMCA
Friends of Historic Vernon
Hawthorne Community Center
Indy Public Safety Foundation Inc.
Jameson Camp
Jay County Boys Club
Knightstown Kids Inc.
L & A Parks Foundation
Project H.O.P.E.
Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities
Washington County Family YMCA
White's Residential & Family Services
Changes coming to IndyGo
The Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation Board of Directors accepted a revised route change proposal on Feb. 27 to address some of the major concerns presented to the board during a public comment period earlier this month. These changes are scheduled to occur in June.
The changes presented in the proposal were the culmination of the Marion County Transit Plan, which began in 2014, and included proposed changes to the Carson Transit Center and a redesign of 10 routes.
“IndyGo is pleased to present this modified proposal which incorporates feedback from our riders,” said Inez Evans, CEO of IndyGo. “We understand the impact that route changes have on our riders, and we appreciate their engagement throughout this process.”
Along with new routes, IndyGo board members approved the purchase of 13 buses from longtime partner, Gillig. The new buses will help the IndyGo operate the 2020 system redesign.
