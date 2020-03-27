In an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Indianapolis Public Library will now remain closed until further notice. Library employees are working to reschedule events such as the Marian McFadden Memorial Lecture with award-winning author and illustrator Kadir Nelson and appearances by authors Sarah Urist Green and Nikki Grimes for later this year. Also, the grand opening of the new Martindale-Brightwood Branch and the groundbreaking for the West Perry Branch will be delayed.
Online services remain available at indypl.org for free to those with a library card. Marion County residents 18 and older can apply for a library card online. The library has enhanced its offerings of electronic materials and parents can find book suggestions and recommended activities for children, homework help and other tools for students.
Overdue items have an extended due date until the library reopens. Items placed on hold will be held until the library reopens. A reference service, staffed by library resource specialists, is available at 317-275-4184.
