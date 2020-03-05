BELIEVE Circle City High School, a new college and career-focused charter school in Indianapolis, will host an open house at 5 p.m. March 10 at the school, 2540 N. Capitol Ave. During the event, parents and prospective students can learn more about the school, founded by Kimberly Neal-Brannum.
Neal-Brannum founded a school in Chicago a decade ago, and while many students went on to college, many struggled to make a liveable wage. The school model will include internships every Friday, and students will graduate BELIEVE with either an associate degree or a certification to work.
“I’m a first generation college graduate, and college was the income gap closer for me,” Neal said. “In our community, we have to start closing that income gap.”
BELIEVE Circle City High School will open Aug. 10.
