Josh Owens, 34, announced Sept. 16 his candidacy for governor. Owens, CEO of SupplyKick, will run as a Democrat.
“I’m running for governor now because I believe in an Indiana where teachers are paid what they deserve and where all are welcomed, respected and protected,” Owens, a Shelbyville native, said. “We need a leader who will ensure our state budget, policies and laws reflect a bold and inclusive vision for collective Hoosier success.”
SupplyKick is considered as one of the state’s fastest growing companies. Employees earn a minimum annual salary of $50,000.
Owens is a board member of Tech Point Indiana, Indy Chamber and the Orr Fellowship. He previously served as chair of the Indiana Charter School Board.
Owens gubernatorial platform will focus on:
- Paying teachers more and eliminating textbook fees for public school students
- Increasing accessibility and affordability of life-long learning for all Hoosiers
- Increasing the smoking age and decriminalizing marijuana to invest those funds towards lower healthcare costs
- Adding housing and workplace protections from discrimination for all Hoosiers including for sexual orientation or gender identity
- Requiring strengthened background checks for any public or private gun purchases.
“Today, many Indiana teachers have to work second jobs and even then, they spend their own money on classroom supplies,” Owens said. “As a businessman, I know every Hoosier in the workplace matters, and leadership is required to solve this problem and finally pay them fairly.”
Owens, who lives with his husband, Andy, is the first openly gay candidate for governor. He graduated from Wabash College, earned an MSc in economic history at the London School of Economics and held marketing positions at Angie’s List and One Click Ventures.
