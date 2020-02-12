IndyGo will have an open house for community members to learn about the proposed Purple Line from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at CAFÉ Indy, 8902 E. 38th St.
The 15.2 mile Purple Line is the second of three planned bus rapid transit lines and will connect Indianapolis and the City of Lawrence. The Purple Line will replace much of current bus route 39. It’s estimated that moving to bus rapid transit will reduce travel time by 25%. In addition to construction of the Purple Line, infrastructure improvement includes sidewalk improvements, a multi-use path connecting to the Fall Creek Greenway, resurfacing and repaving and new drainage infrastructure. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021 and service on 2023. For more information, visit IndyGo.
