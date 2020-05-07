The African American Coalition of Indianapolis joins the family of Dreasjon Reed and the community in mourning his tragic loss. Police action shootings, especially when the facts about the incident are unclear and disputed, strain positive police and community relations and create further fear and distrust within our community. While we recognize the work IMPD has done to reduce such incidents through its implicit bias training, transparency in posting its general orders, and even reviewing its use of force policies, we believe an IMPD investigation of this case is insufficient. We believe an independent and external investigation is required to determine what happened in this police action shooting, especially whether the civil rights of Dreasjon Reed were violated. There must be justice and accountability for IMPD to retain its credibility in our community.
While we await the next steps of the criminal and administrative investigation of this shooting, we would encourage only peaceful responses to this tragedy. We also appreciate the desire to gather to voice frustration at what has occurred, but we also want to discourage large gatherings due to COVID-19 and its disproportionate impact on our community. We urge IMPD to be transparent about its actions to establish the truth of what happened before and at 62nd and Michigan Road. We will continue to monitor this case as well as advocate for the unfinish work of police reform, such as civilian presence on use of force review panels.
Indianapolis Urban League
Indiana Black Expo
Indianapolis Recorder
Purpose 4 My Pain
Indy Black Chamber of Commerce
Exchange at the Indianapolis Urban League
Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance
Stop the Violence
Indy Black Millennials
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Indianapolis Chapter
Flanner House
100 Black Men of Indianapolis
National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Indianapolis Chapter
Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
About the African American Coalition
The African American Coalition of Indianapolis (AACI) is a non-partisan collaboration of African-American civic, social, professional, service and community organizations with a goal to educate and engage African Americans in the local, state and national political process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.