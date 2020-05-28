IPS Class of 2020, you do not need me to tell you that you are graduating into a scary and complicated time. Your parents, grandparents and mentors don’t need reminding of that either.
So, instead, I want to write to you today about two things: resilience and grace.
Let’s start with resilience, because you’ve already got it — even if you don’t realize it yet. You have successfully completed high school under never-before-seen circumstances. You’ve shown that you can adapt, invent, make a new plan and succeed. And you are going to take that flexibility, resourcefulness and resilience with you through the rest of your lives.
I’m proud of you for what you’ve already achieved. But more than that, I’m excited for what you will do next as you adapt to our new world, roll with the punches and thrive.
For many of you that means thriving in enrollment at a college or university. Aldo Medina, who’s graduating from Arsenal Technical High School, experienced challenges in life but didn’t let those obstacles get in the way of his goals. He persisted. He was resilient and always bounced back. In the fall, Aldo will attend Harvard University.
There’s also Olivia Cropper, who’s graduating from Shortridge High School. She balanced the rigor of her International Baccalaureate studies with her passion for animals. She volunteered extensively at the Humane Society, even organizing a summer camp for the organization. She’s headed to Hawaii Pacific University, where she’ll study marine biology.
That’s the IPS Class of 2020. Aldo and Olivia, you’ve got this.
For others, enlistment in the military is where you’ll thrive. Like De’Asia Womack, a young woman graduating from George Washington High School who took her summer between junior and senior year to complete basic training. She will begin serving our country next month in the United States Army.
That’s the IPS Class of 2020. De’Asia, you’ve got this.
And, for some, employment and starting their careers immediately after high school is the goal. That’s what Toryion Simmons, who’s graduating from Crispus Attucks High School, plans to do. Through her studies in the Health Sciences Academy at Attucks, she developed a passion for helping others in critical medical situations. She’s now pursuing a career as a 911 operator and eventually wants to become an emergency medical technician (EMT).
That’s the IPS Class of 2020. Toryion, you’ve got this.
I also want to talk to you a little about grace. Please extend grace to yourself — that means not being so hard on yourself for the things you may be feeling. It’s OK to be sad that you aren’t getting to walk across a big stage in front of your loved ones. It’s OK to be angry that prom was canceled and you aren’t getting to wear that perfect dress or tuxedo that you’d found. It’s OK to be frustrated that you’ve got it harder than a lot of classes before you. You are going through a lot. But what I ask is that you treat yourself with kindness and compassion — and you keep going.
Please also extend grace to each other — your friends and families are dealing with a lot, too. Life takes a village, so stay connected and stay supported. Don’t forget that IPS is always here for you, and we are a part of your village. Whatever your path ahead, you don’t need to walk it alone.
So, I want you to do something for me now. Stop reading here, pick up your cell phone, and send a text. I want you to text “THANK YOU” to someone who helped you complete this journey. And text them “CONGRATULATIONS” too — because no one reaches this day by themselves. Just because we can’t all be at a ceremony together doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate and honor one another.
Class of 2020, I’m so proud of you and what you’ve accomplished. I can’t wait to hear about the difference you will make in our community and our world in the years ahead. Always know you’ve got an IPS village cheering for you all the way.
Aleesia Johnson is superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools.
