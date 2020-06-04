For centuries, our nation has used town halls to create a platform for everyday individuals. The earliest town halls were used as a planning tool for strategy in the war for our independence, and now is no different.
For the past five years, the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) has traveled throughout the state hosting town halls to promote discussion on and update our constituents regarding the legislative session of that year. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, these town halls cannot be in person, but that does not mean they will not happen.
This year, in partnership with the Indianapolis Recorder and New America Indianapolis, the town halls will be hosted virtually on June 11 and June 25 at 6:30 p.m., and they will be more important than ever.
On the eve of this year’s town hall, we as a community face multiple pandemics: The novel coronavirus and racism. Both pandemics have hit the Black community in many ways, and so has the legislation from the 2020 General Assembly.
This year, we saw legislation created by the opposition that would cause incredible detriment, and we have also seen legislation that would have truly benefitted all Hoosiers be denied.
These troubling defeats did not prevent the IBLC from further advocating because we got back up and sprang into action when our community needed us most.
During the global pandemic, we created a task force to examine the racial disparities of COVID-19 and within our health care system. We have also been vocal in the mistreatment of our Black and brown siblings who have faced difficulties during this time.
We are not finished, though. We are aware that our community is mourning, but we need your help. Policy and political engagement have received a reputation that it is only for the few when it is for the many.
We encourage your participation in our town halls, and we need your input. We are seeking ideas and questions on any legislation that you may be concerned about because your voice matters, and we cannot progress without it.
Please send your ideas, concerns and questions to the IBLC directly at iblc@iga.in.gov, and visit newamerica.org/indianapolis/events to easily register for the town halls.
We thank you in advance for your input, and we encourage you all to remain safe and alert during these trying times.
State Rep. Robin Shackleford represents the 98th district in the Indiana House of Representatives and is chairwoman of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.
