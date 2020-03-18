The Indianapolis Recorder, in partnership with Next Generation Initiative, will host a virtual town hall on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. March 19 at United Way of Central Indiana, 2955 N. Meridian St., to discuss the unique impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on the African American community.
Community leaders expected to attend include Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, and Vop Osili, president of the Indianapolis City-County Council, and Aleesia Johnson, superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools.
Issues discussed will include health, education, child care and jobs, as well as how to avoid contracting the virus, where to get tested and what resources are available.
Community members are encouraged to submit questions to oseyeb@indyrecorder.
The town hall can be viewed on the Indianapolis Recorder Facebook page.
