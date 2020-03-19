In view of downtown, Rosezalynn Stanford fishes off an old rail bridge that crosses Central Canal just off Bursdal Parkway. "It’s an everyday thing that connects us. No matter what nationality, background, mental illness, or addiction, everyone can get together. When you’re fishing you come upon people and get to know them. It’s relaxing and it’s an abundant experience." See more Reflections from residents living, working and playing on our waterways at: https://ourwaterways.org/reflections/