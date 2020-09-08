News In Brief

The 19th annual Mayor’s Celebration of Diversity will be held virtually 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 16. The awards recognize diversity within local organizations. Emcees will be Fanchon Stinger and Dan Spehler of Fox 59. The keynote speaker will be Janet Stovall, executive speechwriter, cultural change agent and TED speaker. Tamika Catchings, owner of Tea’s Me Cafe Indy and former Indiana Fever player and Olympic gold medalist; Sean Huddleston, president of Martin University; Angela Smith Jones, vice president of diversity and inclusion of Health and Hospital Corporation; and Derris Ross, founder of the Ross Foundation, will also speak during the awards. 

For more information, visit https://employindy.org/connect/mcod/.

 

Grants support women and girls

Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), distributed grants totaling $95,500 to organizations serving women and girls adversely affected by COVID-19.

Organizations receiving grants are:

Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, $9,000

John P. Craine House, $10,000

Dress for Success, $7,000

Domestic Violence Network, $10,000

Exodus Refugee Immigration, $10,000

Gennesaret Free Clinic, $10,000

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, $7,000

Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis, $7,500

Indiana Institute for Working Families, $5,000

Indiana Women in Need, $10,000

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, $10,000

 

Conference for Women rescheduled

The Indiana Conference for Women rescheduled the 10 annual conference to Nov. 3, 2021. The largest conference of its kind in the Midwest, attracting more than 2,000 women from Indiana and nearby states, the one-day conference spotlights professional and personal development with workshops, seminars, keynote speakers and networking opportunities.

Organizers are working to reschedule keynote speakers Taraji P. Henson, Cynthia Germanotta and Betsey Johnson.

Indiana Conference for Women will offer webinars and podcasts throughout the year, starting at 2 p.m. Sept. 24. The podcast will feature Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana Department of Health commissioner; Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, Family and Indiana Social Services Administration secretary; and Dr. Virginia Caine, Marion County Public Health Department director.

 

Hotline open

The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology homework hotline, AskRose, is open 7-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday during the school year. Rose-Hulman students are available to help students in grades 6-12 with math and science homework by phone, email or chat. Students can call 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) or visit AskRose.org. The homework hotline is free.

 

YMCA eLearning Labs

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis has opened eLearning Labs to help students in grades 6-12 in need of internet service or a school-like setting to complete school work.

The eLearning Labs are available noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Avondale Meadows YMCA, Baxter YMCA and OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA. Up to two hours may be reserved at a time by registering here

Students must answer health screening questions and maintain social distancing measures. Fifteen minutes is reserved between each two-hour block for cleaning and sanitizing.

 

Libraries receive funding to address racial injustice

Indiana libraries, schools, universities and nonprofit organizations received grants to buy books, digital materials and films that address racial injustice in America from the Indiana Humanities’ Advancing Racial Equity Collection Development Grants. One hundred and fifty nonprofit organizations in 60 counties received grants ranging from $290 to $1,000.

The Lilly Endowment provided Indiana Humanities $134,264 to distribute to libraries and add books to the Indiana Novel Conversations statewide lending library. Lilly Endowment also awarded IndyPL $140,000 to purchase titles about racial equality. 

Indianapolis-area grant recipients:

Avon Washington Township Public Library, Avon, $1,000

Ben Davis High School, Indianapolis, $500

Brownsburg Public Library, Brownsburg, $1,000

Cardinal Ritter High School, Indianapolis, $500

Center for Inquiry 2, Indianapolis, $1,000

Center for Inquiry 27, Indianapolis, $831

Center for Inquiry 84, Indianapolis, $985

Center for Inquiry 70, Indianapolis, $1,000

College Park Elementary School, Indianapolis, $1,000

Covenant Christian High School, Indianapolis, $1,000

Decatur Central High School, Indianapolis, $991

Decatur Elementary Learning Center Library, Indianapolis, $285

Decatur Middle School, Indianapolis, $882

Eagle Creek Elementary School, Indianapolis, $993

Eastbrook Elementary School, Indianapolis, $995

Eman Schools, Fishers, $940

Franklin Central High School, Indianapolis, $1,000

Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Indianapolis, $999

Goshen Public Library, Goshen, $1,000

Greenwood Public Library, Greenwood, $1,000

Guerin Catholic High School, Noblesville, $509

Harris Academy, Brownsburg, $998

Hasten Hebrew Academy of Indianapolis, Indianapolis, $881

Heritage Christian School, Indianapolis, $1,000

Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School, Beech Grove, $995

Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library, Zionsville, $1,000

Indiana School for Blind and Visually Impaired, Indianapolis, $1,855

Indiana Women’s Prison – Indiana Department of Correction, Indianapolis, $493

Indianapolis Metropolitan High School, Indianapolis, $1,000

IPS/Butler Lab School 55, Indianapolis, $1,000

IUPUI University Library, Indianapolis, $1,000

Ivy Tech Community College, Indianapolis, $1,000

Johnson County Public Library, Franklin, $1,000

Kennedy King Memorial Initiative, Indianapolis, $998

Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, Indianapolis, $761

Madison Correctional Facility – Indiana Department of Correction, Indianapolis, $578

Miami Correctional Facility – Indiana Department of Correction, Indianapolis, $1,000

MSD Pike Township—Guion Creek Elementary, Indianapolis, $999

New Augusta Public Academy – South Library, Indianapolis, $1,000

Noblesville West Middle School, Noblesville, $962

North Central High School, Indianapolis, $997

Orchard Park Elementary, Indianapolis, $560

Plainfield-Guilford Township Public Library, Plainfield, $711

Rockville Correctional Facility – Indiana Department of Correction, Indianapolis, $478

Rousseau McClellan, Indianapolis, $993

School on Wheels, Indianapolis, $997

Speedway Public Library, Indianapolis, $456

Stephen Decatur Elementary, Indianapolis, $285

Valley Mills Elementary, Indianapolis, $285

Walton Public Library, Walton, $108

Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, $956

Westfield Washington Public Library, Westfield, $1,000

Westlake Elementary School, Indianapolis, $999

Zionsville Middle School, Zionsville, $998

To view the complete list of recipients as well as the list of materials purchased, visit https://indianahumanities.org/racialequity.

 

Pre-K spaces available

The On My Way Pre-K program has spaces available for 4 year olds from low-income families. The program provides free access to high-quality pre-K education that provides preparation for kindergarten. 

Education providers follow Centers for Disease Control recommendations during COVID-19. 

Families must have an income 127% of the federal poverty level, parents or guardians must be working, going to school or attending job training and the child must be 4 by Aug. 1. Parents or guardians receiving Social Security Disability or Supplemental Security Income benefits may be eligible. Click here for more details about eligibility.

Those interested can apply online at OnMyWayPreK.org, or call 1-800-299-1627 for assistance.

